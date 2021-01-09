The two-time Stanley Cup champion is hanging up his skates after 10 years in the NHL.

With just a few days left before the 2020-21 season begins, the New Jersey Devils are in need of a backup netminder. On Saturday, goaltender Corey Crawford announced his retirement from the game after a 10-year NHL career.

https://www.nhl.com/devils/news/news-corey-crawford-retires-from-nhl/c-320154884

The 36-year-old goalie was taken by the Chicago Blackhawks, with whom he went on to win two Stanley Cups and William M. Jennings trophies, in the 2003 draft and spent his entire career there before signing with the Devils this past offseason.

In 488 regular season games, Crawford recorded 2.45 GAA and .918 SV%. In 96 playoff games, he had a GAA of 2.38 and SV% of .918.

Crawford, who has had problems staying healthy over the past few years, had been a no-show at training camp before announcing his retirement.

Crawford has had an extremely successful career and the entire league surely wishes him well, but the Devils are now faced with a problem: they have no backup goalie.

At the moment Scott Wedgewood, who signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Devils back in October, is in line to be the team’s backup, but the organization might want to have a better option.

MacKenzie Blackwood has emerged as the team’s number one goalie and likely franchise goalie of the future so he’ll start the majority of New Jersey’s games, but the team does need a viable backup.

All eyes will be on the Devils to see what they do in terms of finding a goalie to back Blackwood up this season.