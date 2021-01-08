Veteran goaltender signed two-year deal in the offseason to bring championship experience to the Devils’ roster.

The New Jersey Devils announced on Friday morning that veteran goaltender Corey Crawford is stepping away from the team for personal reasons.

#NEWS: We have released a statement regarding Corey Crawford: pic.twitter.com/2g6HSVh3kW — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 8, 2021

As we wrote previously, Crawford has dealt with a number of health issues over the past few years while with the Chicago Blackhawks. Multiple concussions cost him almost a full season of games over two years and he had COVID-19 this past summer.

We wish Crawford the best.