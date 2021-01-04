At the moment, it looks like Dave Gettleman will be back for his fourth full season as the New York Giants general manager.

Some believed he would stay. Others believed he would be sent packing after three full seasons.

It was tough to decipher what Dave Gettleman‘s future as the New York Giants general manager looked like after the team finished 6-10 and nearly won the NFC East. But thanks to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, we seemingly possess clarity on that situation.

Yeah, if you're wondering about Dave Gettleman's future as #Giants GM, there's been no indication anything is changing anytime soon. https://t.co/zlKEZ849gR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 4, 2021

Of course, there’s an argument for Gettleman staying, given he underwent arguably his best offseason since joining the organization in late 2017. His acquisitions included Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry, the “tackling machine” that is inside linebacker Blake Martinez, along with versatile safety Logan Ryan.

The 2020 draft also proved to be successful during this past regular season. Andrew Thomas began to improve as the year progressed, Xavier McKinney made some plays when he returned from injury (including a late-game interception in Sunday’s victory over Dallas), and guard Shane Lemieux found himself in a starting role.

And the late-round picks? Linebackers Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin, and Tae Crowder (2020’s Mr. Irrelevant) all found significant playing time at one point or another, with the latter-most individual starting six games and combining for 57 tackles (tied for fifth on the team).

Not to mention, Gettleman’s 2019 trade for Leonard Williams (11.5 sacks, 30 quarterback hits in 2020) is really beginning to pan-out well.

But on-field production is only fine and dandy when that production translates to wins, and since Gettleman took over the front office, that hasn’t exactly occurred a significant amount.

From the beginning of the 2018 campaign — his first full season — to the present day, the Giants have conjured up a record of 15-33 (31.3%). There have been many games in which the Giants were the least talented of the two teams, and sometimes, it hasn’t even been close.

The ballclub still doesn’t employ a true No. 1 receiver and Gettleman’s decision to not trade Evan Engram on multiple occasions isn’t looking so great right now, despite his Pro Bowl “selection.”

There are productive players on the roster, thanks to the man himself. But the record sings louder than the stat sheet, and that win-loss mark isn’t exactly Sinatra.