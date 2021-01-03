No, the New York Giants will not be heading to this year’s NFL Playoffs. Washington has defeated Philly to win the NFC East.

The Eagles’ decision to bench Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in Sunday night’s matchup with Washington essentially killed the New York Giants‘ chances of reaching the postseason. Of course, the Giants only winning six games was also a significant factor in that ultimate outcome.

But regardless, Big Blue will be golfing in January for the fourth consecutive year.

At 5-10 heading into Sunday, the Giants needed to defeat the Cowboys and have Washington lose to the Eagles in order to win the NFC East. Washington was 6-9 and wouldn’t have possessed the tiebreaker if it finished with the same record as the Giants due to a pair of head-to-head losses.

The Giants did their part, ousting the division-rival Cowboys 23-19 in what was a great game at MetLife Stadium. It was their first win since Week 13 — they had lost three straight to the Cardinals, Browns, and Ravens heading into the regular-season finale.

The Eagles, on the other hand, held their own against the Football Team…until the quarterback switch. Putting Sudfeld in while trailing essentially sealed the deal for Washington, given his inability to carry the Philly offense.

Numerous Giants weren’t exactly thrilled when the move was made.

Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021

I think the eagles just hate us more than washington. That’s only thing that could make sense right? — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 4, 2021

Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on….? — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) January 4, 2021

At the end of what was an ugly game, Washington emerged victorious by a score of 20-14 and clinched its first division title since the 2015 season.

The Giants did improve in their inaugural campaign with head coach Joe Judge, but it ultimately wasn’t enough. The late-season three-game losing streak proved to be absolutely crucial and was a notable reason why New York won’t be suiting up against Tampa Bay next week.