Logan Ryan is here to stay, and after the New York Giants’ loss on Sunday, he spoke with the media about his new contract extension.

New York Giants fans received a Christmas Day surprise when news broke of Logan Ryan agreeing to a three-year extension with the team. The veteran safety has been a crucial part of this Big Blue defense and is definitely worth the $20 million the organization is guaranteeing.

After the team’s Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Ryan spoke with the media about the new deal, expressing excitement for the future.

"I wouldn't sign a deal two weeks before free agency if I didn't believe in this organization" Logan Ryan is excited for the future under Joe Judge pic.twitter.com/nkMejFHntj — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 27, 2020

“I found a newfound belief in myself, my belief in myself as a player and leader,” Ryan said. “I believe the organization believed in me as well.

“I wouldn’t sign a deal two weeks before free agency if I didn’t believe in this organization. I believe in the culture set, I believe in the work ethic we put in each and every day…I think we got some good pieces here to build off of. I think [head coach] Joe [Judge] sets a demanding culture to do things the right way.”

Ryan additionally mentioned the organization’s appreciation for his efforts, both on and off the field.

“I think the Giants really appreciate me for not even just being the player I am on the field, but I think they appreciate what I bring off the field,” he said. “They appreciate what I do in the community, I think they appreciate my wife and I, our family, our struggles, our successes, and I think they appreciate the leadership I bring for the team.

“That feeling of appreciation is what we all look for in life, regardless of money, and that’s something I’ve felt here and something I wanted to continue to feel and I wanted to pay that back to the organization by committing here as long as I did.”

Ryan notched eight total tackles along with a fumble recovery recorded in the fourth quarter amid Sunday’s 27-13 defeat.

Extending his contract was most certainly the right move made by Dave Gettleman and the Giants front office. Ryan’s talent and sheer versatility on the defensive side of the ball cannot be ignored and have made a tremendous difference for Big Blue.

The former New England Patriot and Tennessee Titan additionally serves as a great complement to strong safety Jabrill Peppers. Those two have formed one of the more versatile safety tandems in the league, and it would only be beneficial if the Giants kept the two of them together for years to come. The Giants exercised Peppers’ fifth-year option, so they still have time to potentially crunch the numbers.