Logan Ryan will remain in East Rutherford after 2020. The veteran safety and the New York Giants have agreed to an extension.

It’s already a fantastic Christmas Day for New York Giants fans.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants have agreed to a three-year extension with safety Logan Ryan. The deal is for $31 million, $20 million of which is guaranteed.

A very Merry Christmas for star DB @RealLoganRyan and the #Giants as they agree to a 3-year deal for $31M with $20M guaranteed, source said. Ryan bet on himself taking a 1-year deal with the @Giants and it pays off big time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2020

The Giants took a chance on Ryan right before the regular season’s commencement, inking him to a one-year deal after he didn’t find a new team the entire offseason. It’s been one of the better signings Dave Gettleman has made during his Big Blue tenure. Ryan is a true leader on this defense and can consistently perform in a number of different spots.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham greatly trusts the veteran as well. Ryan has been on the field for 100% of the team’s defensive snaps in 10 different games this season, proving his versatility and worth.

Ryan is second on the team in both total tackles (83) and solo tackles (59). He additionally leads the team with a trio of forced fumbles.

It’s undeniably a great move by Gettleman and the entire front office to get this deal done. Ryan would’ve likely tested the waters in free agency, but given his talent and sheer versatility, the Giants could not let a player like himself go.

The organization’s work, however, is not over just yet. There are a number of players on that defense the Giants need to lock in for the long term. First and foremost, Jabrill Peppers.

Ryan and Peppers have proved to be one of the more athletic and reliable safety tandems in the league. Both could likely be considered “Pro Bowl snubs,” given what they’ve brought to the field in 2020. The Giants exercised Peppers’ fifth-year option earlier this year so there’s still time to figure out the numbers, but the Giants definitely need to keep these two safeties together for years to come.

Leonard Williams, who’s playing on a franchise tag this season, is another name that comes to mind. It’s unclear the amount of money he’ll be requesting though. Williams is experiencing a career year and playing arguably the best football of his life, which will provide both him and his agent with significant leverage in contract talks.