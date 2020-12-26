Christmas may be over, but FanDuel Sportsbook remains in the giving spirit this holiday season.

That’s because Both new and existing users — yes, both — will be able to take part in the Spread The Love promo at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How does it work? Basically, bettors simply need to place a wager on the Bills to cover the spread in their matchup with the Patriots this Monday night. For every 2,500 bets that are placed on Buffalo covering, the spread will move up by one point.

Get started with FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread The Love with FanDuel Sportsbook

This offer is as good as it sounds. Just place a wager of up to $50 at -110 on Buffalo covering the spread and hope the line moves enough to the point where it’s evident you will earn a profit.

The spread will move up a point for every 2,500 bets placed on the Bills to cover. So for example, the Bills opened at -7, but FanDuel bettors have already rallied together push the spread to +57 as of Saturday afternoon.

Those who bet on the Bills to cover will receive the final line of the spread. So if you buy in now, you’ll still get the best and final price. In other words, there’s no reason to wait.

The deal is available for both new and existing users, so even if you’ve already registered with FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll still be able to reap the benefits of this opportunity.

Your bet must carry a maximum wager of $50.

There’s even more good news for players who have yet to sign up. If you jump on this deal, you’ll still be eligible to take advantage of the $1,000 risk-free first bet that FanDuel Sportsbook provides.

In order to participate, you need to be at least 21 years of age and located in either New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, or Tennessee (this deal isn’t available for those located in Iowa or West Virginia).

How to Spread The Love with FanDuel Sportsbook

You must follow these important steps in order to reap the benefits of this deal.

If you’re not on FanDuel Sportsbook, you must register and create an account — a simple process to complete. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. If you registered via FanDuel Sportsbook’s desktop platform, you will be instructed to download the mobile app in order to jump on this offer. The same will occur if you registered via a mobile web browser (Google Chrome, Safari, etc.). The market will be available once you sign into the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. Place your wager (maximum $50) on the Bills to cover. The spread will then move up one point for every 2,500 bets on Buffalo.

Bills-Patriots Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

For the first time in 25 years, the Bills have won the AFC East division while the Pats are one loss away from their first losing season since 2000.

While the Bills are already in the postseason, they could keep the momentum going with a big Monday Night Football victory, and oddsmakers certainly believe they possess the ability to get the job done.

At the moment, the Bills are 7.0-point road favorites and -320 on the moneyline while New England is +260. The total is set to over-under 46.5. But again, these odds needs not apply.

The line will change for every 2,500 bets placed on Buffalo’s spread. Based on early movement, this spread has a shot to reach triple digits.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook now

