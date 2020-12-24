BetMGM is bringing quite a gift to the party on Christmas day with an awesome offer of the NBA slate.

Those who register with BetMGM will be able to grab 100-1 odds on any NBA team hitting a three-pointer during any Christmas Day game. We will spare the drama and the hyped-up language. This bet is going to hit. In fact, it’s designed to hit, so be sure to take advantage of an opportunity to score a free 100-1 odds payout.

Get started with BetMGM and grab these awesome 100-1 Xmas Day odds by clicking here.

How to Get 100-1 Odds at BetMGM on Christmas Day

There are a few steps to follow in order to reap the benefits of the offer.

Register and create a BetMGM account, a simple process to complete. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into a BetMGM account by using any of the available funding methods. Bet $1 on any Christmas Day NBA game. Place the $1 bet on the moneyline of any team. That automatically activates the odds bonus. When that team hits a three-pointer, the bet pays within 24 hours of the game’s completion.

BetMGM Christmas NBA Promo: Grab 100-1 Odds on Any Team to Make a Three

This deal is as good as it sounds — just bet $1, and if the team you choose hits a three-pointer at any point on Christmas Day, you’ll receive $100 in free bets courtesy of BetMGM.

There are some quick terms to know.

The offer is only available for new users, so if you’re already registered with BetMGM, you will not be eligible to participate in this deal.

Your $100 in winnings would be broken down into a pair of $50 free bets, which would be credited to your account within 24 hours of the event’s conclusion.

Free bets must be redeemed and used within seven days of them being credited to your account and they cannot be redeemed for cash, Poker, Casino, Live Casino, Games, or Slots. They also can’t count toward any other BetMGM promotional offer.

Your qualifying bet will be the first bet you make after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

In order to participate in this deal, you must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states.

Who Plays on Christmas Day?

Per usual, five NBA games will be played on Christmas this year:

Pelicans at Heat (12:10 p.m. ET)

Warriors at Bucks (2:40 p.m. ET)

Nets at Celtics (5:10 p.m. ET)

Mavericks at Lakers (8:00 p.m. ET)

Clippers at Nuggets (10:40 p.m. ET)

The Pelicans, Heat, Celtics, Mavericks, Clippers, and Nuggets were all in the top half of the league last season when it came to three-point shooting percentage — Miami was No. 2 in the NBA with 37.9% of its three-point attempts made last year.

Out of all the teams who’ll be playing on Friday, the Mavericks are the squad that actually hit the most three-pointers per game during the 2019-20 campaign. Dallas was No. 2 in the league with 15.1 average long-range shots made, while the Bucks were fourth with 13.8.

Still, each of the 10 teams in action will hit at least one three-pointer on Christmas Day, so bettors really can’t go wrong. Consider it a holiday gift.

Bet $1, win $100 if any NBA team hits a three-pointer on Christmas Day at BetMGM here.

