The New York Giants will not be activating quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s dealing with injuries to his hamstring and ankle.

Looks like we’ll see Colt McCoy start at quarterback for the second time in three weeks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Daniel Jones will be inactive when the New York Giants face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. The second-year quarterback is dealing with a hamstring strain as well as an ankle sprain, the latter of which he suffered in last week’s loss to Arizona.

McCoy started in the Week 13 win over the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 105 yards and one touchdown. The Giants mainly relied on the run game during that matchup and will likely do the same against Cleveland on Sunday night. Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris must step up and put together productive performances if the Giants want to win this ballgame and remain afloat in the NFC East title race.

Not to mention, the defense will need to experience arguably its best game of the season, just like it did against Seattle. That will be a difficult task against the Browns offense though, especially when you take into consideration how star cornerback James Bradberry won’t be suiting up due to a recent placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

I understand Jones is more talented than McCoy, but the decision not to play him is the correct one. Last week against the Cardinals, he was limited and seemingly uncomfortable due to the pain.

McCoy provides the Giants with the best chance to win, which is exactly what the team needs to do after a tough Week 14 defeat.