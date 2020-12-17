Jordan Jenkins’ season has concluded amid his injured reserve placement, and now the New York Jets edge rusher will need surgery.

The New York Jets are enduring a tough injury-related loss this week during what’s, well, a tough 2020 season, to put it bluntly.

According to head coach Adam Gase, edge rusher Jordan Jenkins will need surgery on his shoulder — a health-realted setback that caused him to miss the Week 14 loss to Seattle and led to a recent injured reserve placement.

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reported the news on Thursday.

Jordan Jenkins will need shoulder surgery, Adam Gase said. Brutal entering free agency. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 17, 2020

Prior to the most recent loss, Jenkins started in each of the team’s 12 games in 2020, having racked up 32 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and a pair of sacks.

Amid Jenkins’ absence against the Seahawks, third-year linebacker Frankie Luvu saw increased playing time, finding himself on the field on 42% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Luvu recorded three combined tackles and a tackle for loss in the 40-3 defeat.

This injured reserve placement and subsequent need for surgery could all potentially end Jenkins’ tenure in Florham Park. The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal to remain with the Jets prior to the season and will officially be an unrestricted free agent when the 2021 league year commences on March 17.

Given that the Jets aren’t exactly a hotspot for free agents right now (even if they acquire Trevor Lawrence in the upcoming draft), Jenkins could potentially test the market and find a home elsewhere. This would conclude his days in green after the Jets selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Georgia.