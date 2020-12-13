The New York Jets are the only winless team left in football, which means they are still leading the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes.

The New York Jets lost without the dramatics in Week 14. Sam Darnold led the Jets down the field for a field goal on the first drive of the game, but that was all they would muster offensively. The Seattle Seahawks scored 40 unanswered points en route to the blowout victory.

To add insult to injury, former Jet Jamal Adams was all over the field on Sunday. He finished with five tackles (two solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.

But even though this game was an absolute bore to sit through for Jets fans, the light at the end of the tunnel is starting to look brighter. That shining light is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is the consensus first-overall pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only other team challenging the Jets for the top pick. The Tennessee Titans cruised to a 31-10 victory over the Jags. New York holds a slim one-game lead over Jacksonville for the No. 1 overall pick, but the Jaguars will have the tiebreaker if both teams finish with the same record.

The Jets will face the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots to finish the season. New York nearly knocked off the Patriots on Monday Night Football earlier this season. That’s the one game on the schedule that Jets fans are worried about.

Jacksonville has the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts left on the schedule. Although the Jaguars will be underdogs in all three games, they already have a win over the Colts this season.

Unfortunately, Jets fans have not had much to cheer for this season, but Trevor Lawrence would be the ultimate consolation prize at the end of this embarrassing season.

