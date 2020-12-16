Daniel Jones is dealing with multiple leg injuries. His status for Sunday night’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns is in doubt.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was limited and seemingly uncomfortable during the recent loss to the Cardinals due to a hamstring strain. Nonetheless, more information revealed on Wednesday provided further clarity on why he wasn’t 100%. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones had suffered an ankle sprain in the second quarter on Sunday, an injury that puts his status for the upcoming Week 15 matchup in doubt.

Amid speculation that Colt McCoy may start for the second time in three weeks, Jones spoke on his recent health-related setbacks after Wednesday’s practice.

Daniel Jones says the hamstring “feels good.” Hurt the ankle midway through the game on a hit he took in the pocket. The ankle is “sore.” Says he felt good at practice but sidesteps questions about there being any limitations about what he can do physically. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 16, 2020

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Jones didn’t exactly move to the best of his ability during the session, providing even more uncertainty to his eventual game status.

Daniel Jones didn’t move well during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice. Even backpedaling during stretching. After a throw or two you could see his leg jolt a bit. Clearly affected by double leg injuries. Colt McCoy took more work than usual. #giants pic.twitter.com/Qv8RmbRkSl — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 16, 2020

The ankle sprain is not deemed a high-ankle sprain though, which kept Jones out of a pair of games during his 2019 rookie campaign.

Daniel Jones' "lower leg issue'' is a sprained left ankle.

The good news: It is NOT a high ankle sprain.

Still, his availability to play Sunday vs. the Browns is in doubt, as he also is dealing with the strained right hamstring. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 16, 2020

Jones exited the Week 14 loss to Arizona towards the end of the fourth quarter and was replaced by McCoy, who completed two of three passes for 18 yards. McCoy was additionally sacked twice as the Cardinals pass rush put a stamp on its dominant outing (eight total sacks).

Not fielding a healthy Jones would be a huge blow for a Giants team desperately in need of at least two wins across the final three weeks. Big Blue is currently a game back of the NFC East lead after the most recent loss paired with a Washington Week 14 win over San Francisco.