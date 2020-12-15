The New York Jets have parted ways with placekicker Sergio Castillo after his abysmal Week 14 performance against the Seahawks.

It’s amazing how one bad performance can send you packing in this league.

That’s exactly the type of situation Sergio Castillo is dealing with at the moment.

On Tuesday, the New York Jets announced via their official Twitter account that they’ve released the 30-year-old placekicker following his awful outing against the Seahawks on Sunday. Castillo missed three of his four field-goal attempts in the 40-3 loss. He was previously 7-of-9 on field-goal attempts and 6-of-7 on extra-point attempts in five games played.

We've released K Sergio Castillo. 📰https://t.co/bIXAhSYeIa — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 15, 2020

The move comes just a day after the Jets claimed placekicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers. McLaughlin was recently cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars after he missed both a field goal and extra-point attempt during the team’s Week 13 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Prior to his stint down in Florida, McLaughlin spent time with the Colts, Chargers, and 49ers in 2019.

If anything, McLaughlin may be a temporary option until the Jets potentially return Sam Ficken to the field. Ficken, who originally signed with the Jets in September of last year, was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury in November. However, he’s since sat out three games and could be designated to return to practice this week. The Jets would then possess a 21-day window to officially activate him off injured reserve.

In seven games this year, Ficken has connected on nine of 10 field-goal attempts and eight of 10 extra-point attempts.