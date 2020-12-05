After three consecutive wins, the Giants will look to stay atop the NFC East with a road win over the Seahawks.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Seahawks player prop bets and picks.

Get 50-1 odds on the Giants, Jets, or Eagles to score a point at FOX Bet in NJ here or in PA here. Read more about it here.

The Giants will most likely be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s doubtful with a hamstring strain suffered last week against the Bengals.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants enter this matchup 10.5-point underdogs and are +420 on the moneyline in comparison to the Seahawks’ -560. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this a very interesting matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook possesses my favorite player prop, which involves Giants running back Wayne Gallman‘s rushing-yard total.

Giants vs. Seahawks Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman over 50.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

With Colt McCoy likely notching the start for Big Blue, the Giants will probably look for Wayne Gallman and the improving offensive line to help take the pressure off the veteran backup. This should especially be the case towards the beginning of the game when McCoy will still be getting accustomed to the situation (remember, he hasn’t started a game since last season).

Thus, expect Gallman to earn enough opportunities en route to gaining at least 51 yards on the ground. The backup-turned-starter (due to Saquon Barkley’s injury) has surpassed the above total in each of the last three games.

Tyler Lockett over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

With star wideout DK Metcalf potentially getting the “James Bradberry treatment” for much of this game, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will likely look towards Tyler Lockett, who’s hoping for a big day against Giants corner Isaac Yiadom.

Lockett is most definitely undergoing a productive season, averaging 70.1 receiving yards per game up to this point.

Wayne Gallman to Score a TD (+105)

I don’t expect the Giants to score an absurd number of points with McCoy under center, but they’ll still find themselves down near the goal line at least once or twice. And with that, expect offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to look towards Wayne Gallman in that situation, just like he’s done numerous times this season.

Gallman has recoded six rushing touchdowns in the last five games, including a pair of scores against Philly in Week 10.

Bet Wayne Gallman over 50.5 rushing yards at FanDuel Sportsbook here.

Giants vs. Seahawks Player Props at PointsBet

Tyler Lockett to Score a TD (-125)

With DK Metcalf likely going up against James Bradberry for much of the game, Russell Wilson will look towards Tyler Lockett’s direction a number of times, as was previously mentioned. Thus, if Wilson is going to notch a touchdown pass (which he’s already done 31 times this season), expect Lockett to be on the receiving end of it while covered by Isaac Yiadom.

Through 11 games, Yiadom has allowed four touchdown receptions when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

DK Metcalf under 77.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

James Bradberry is one of the top corners Metcalf will face all season, and I believe the veteran corner will be able to prevent the second-year receiver from having a monster game just like he’s done with many of the other wideouts he’s gone up against in 2020.

Having faced No. 1 receivers all year, Bradberry is allowing just 36.1 receiving yards per game when targeted by opposing quarterbacks — a stellar mark.

Giants vs. Seahawks Player Props at BetMGM

Wayne Gallman over 13.5 Rushing Attempts (-125)

Again, the Giants will likely look for Wayne Gallman to take the pressure off McCoy, especially towards the beginning of the game. With that said, him earning at least 14 carries won’t be much of a stretch at all, and I believe he’ll actually have around 10 by as early as halftime.

The Giants have increased Gallman’s overall responsibility as of late — he earned 14, 18, and 24 carries respectively against Washington, Philadelphia, and Cincinnati.

Giants vs. Seahawks Player Props at FOX Bet

Sterling Shepard to Score a TD (+210)

This Seahawks secondary is the worst in the NFL, having allowed 328.8 average passing yards and 20 total touchdowns through 11 games. With first-string Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin possibly going up against Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard will likely face the inexperienced D.J. Reed, who’s only started five games in his three-year career.

All of the aforementioned information should make you believe that Shepard will catch his second touchdown of the season.

