The New York Giants have listed quarterback Daniel Jones as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the New York Giants have listed the starting quarterback as doubtful for their upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring strain suffered in the Week 12 win over Cincinnati.

Daniel Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday vs the #Seahawks — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 4, 2020

With this news, it seems veteran backup Colt McCoy will notch the start against a horrible Seahawks secondary (last in the NFL). McCoy completed six of 10 throws for 31 yards in relief of Jones during Sunday’s victory.

Jones has made progress with his recovery, but there have been no significant signs that he was going to take part in Sunday’s game. Jones seemingly didn’t get a whole lot of work in during the media portion of Friday’s practice.

Daniel Jones (hamstring) did a lot of this during the media portion of practice. Standing around and watching. #Giants pic.twitter.com/e1mIQoAJs8 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 4, 2020

For possible reinforcements, the Giants have brought in veteran backup Alex Tanney, who was with the organization in both 2018 and 2019. Tanney is expected to clear the mandatory COVID-19 protocols and travel with the team out West on Saturday.

QB Alex Tanney is expected to clear Covid protocol Saturday and fly with Giants to Seattle. He would be activated if they needed a last-minute emergency option. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 4, 2020

In the event that Jones doesn’t play (which is very likely at this point), the Giants will need to rely on running back Wayne Gallman and the improving offensive line to take the pressure off McCoy. The longtime NFL quarterback hasn’t started a game since last season and will need some time to get accustomed to the situation, especially since it’s a road game on the other side of the country.