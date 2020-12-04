Episode No. 55 of the Wide Right Podcast provides an update on Daniel Jones’ injury and previews the Giants-Seahawks matchup.

The New York Giants have a huge matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on deck while Daniel Jones nurses a hamstring strain.

And to discuss it all, the Wide Right Podcast is back for episode No. 55.

On the latest edition of the program, we provide an update on Jones’ injury, which he sustained in the Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s unclear whether he’ll participate in the game this Sunday afternoon, but he is making some progress.

If Jones isn’t good to go, veteran backup Colt McCoy will likely notch the start in what’s going to be a crucial late-season game for Big Blue.

In other news, the Giants have placed starting edge rusher Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve with a calf injury suffered against the Bengals. He’ll miss at least the next three games — against the Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns.

We’ll then conclude the episode by previewing the upcoming matchup out in Seattle. Given that the Giants are in a division title race in early December, every game is more important than the last, so New York will need to step up on either side of the ball when it makes the trip to the West Coast.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The podcast can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.