To commence the week, the Jets were 7.5-point home underdogs to the Raiders, a spread that made sense. While the Jets are the only winless ballclub in the NFL, the Raiders could be a darkhorse playoff team in the AFC.

As of Thursday, the Jets are 8.0-point underdogs and are +320 on the moneyline in comparison to the Raiders’ -375. The total is set at over-under 46.5.

Sure, the Raiders struggled mightily in Week 12, losing 43-6 to the Atlanta Falcons, but they’re far more talented than their upcoming opponent.

Gang Green returned to their old ways this past Sunday, coming up short against the Dolphins by a score of 20-3. Yes, they’ve lost every single game, but they did seemingly improve a bit in Weeks 9 and 11 when they respectively lost by just three to the Patriots and six to the Chargers.

Regardless, the Jets look like they’re on their way to a winless season, and with that, Sam Darnold and Adam Gase could be headed toward the exit.

Get 50-1 odds on the Jets, Giants, or Eagles to score a point at FOX Bet in NJ here or in PA here. Read more about it here.

Spread Widens to 8.0

The spread was originally at 7.5 earlier this week but has since expanded to 8.0, in favor of the Raiders.

If I had to guess, this could have to do with the recent injury-related news involving Jets right tackle George Fant. The fifth-year player, who’s in his inaugural season with the team, didn’t practice Wednesday after missing this past Sunday’s matchup with Miami. He’s currently dealing with knee and ankle issues while his backup, Chuma Edoga, has been limited with an ankle injury.

Jets injury update: RT George Fant (knee/ankle) is not practicing. It looks like he will miss his second straight game. S Bradley McDougald (shoulder surgery), currently on injured reserve, is not returning "anytime soon," per Adam Gase. There's less… https://t.co/45aWzTMAAz — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 2, 2020

It isn’t just Fant though. Guard Alex Lewis hasn’t been practicing due to non-injury-related reasons — a weird situation — and his backup, Pat Elflein, is dealing with a shoulder injury. Center Connor McGovern is also suffering from an elbow setback and was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Jets injury report: The offensive line is working through some injuries, plus the Alex Lewis situation. The biggest question marks are Lewis and George Fant. #Jets pic.twitter.com/4SKXvWmEgO — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 2, 2020

Each of these offensive line issues probably caused oddsmakers to sway even further towards the Raiders’ side and alter the spread by half a point.

Bet the Jets +8.0 at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Total Decreases Slightly

The total for this matchup was originally at over-under 47.0, per DraftKings Sportsbook, but has since decreased to 46.5.

This may have to do with the Jets’ offensive line issues, which could obviously all be significant blows to an offense that’s already struggling mightily this season.

Ahead of this game, the Jets are dead last in the NFL with 13.8 total points per contest, and would likely be in even worse shape without Fant, Lewis, and/or McGovern.

A few Raiders offensive weapons additionally didn’t practice on Wednesday, including wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Josh Jacobs — both of whom are dealing with ankle injuries.

Bet on the Jets-Raiders total at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Moneyline Shifts in Favor of Raiders

The moneyline previously portrayed Jets +280, Raiders -360, but is now Jets +320, Raiders -375.

Like with the spread and total, the injuries and issues involving the Jets offensive line likely caused this slight shift.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has experienced a difficult season as it is, only throwing for 1,242 yards, three touchdowns, and eight picks through seven games. Imagine him with a banged-up offensive line like what the Jets are sporting at the moment?

The Raiders defense shouldn’t have too many issues containing this New York offense, which will take much of the pressure off the Vegas offense.

Even if the risk did slightly increase (previously a $360 wager for a $100 profit, now a $375 wager for a $100 profit), expect the majority of bettors to still take the Raiders to win outright.

Get 50-1 odds on the Jets, Giants, or Eagles to score a point at FOX Bet in NJ here or in PA here. Read more about it here.