Following a blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets are still in a position to draft Trevor Lawrence first overall.

The New York Jets continue the ineptitude with a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. New York is now 0-11 and will maintain its grasp on the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For Jets fans who are looking for positives to take away from this game, there weren’t many on offense. Denzel Mims had four catches for 67 yards, but outside of him, the offense was brutal. Sam Darnold threw for two interceptions and 37-year-old Frank Gore received more than half of the offensive touches.

Defensively, Quinnen Williams and Bryce Hall turned in excellent games. Williams finished with seven tackles (four solo), 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble that resulted in a turnover. The second-year lineman is turning into an absolute stud in the pass rush and the run game.

Hall didn’t put up the gaudy stats that Williams did, but he was effective in his second career start. The Jets desperately need cornerback help going forward and Hall looks like he is capable of being a long-term starter. Although it’s still unclear if he can be that No. 1 lockdown corner, he is talented enough to be a solid starter at the very least.

These are young building blocks for the Jets and even though this roster needs a massive overhaul, there are still some good young players who could be cornerstones on this defense.

Jaguars Can’t Upset Cleveland

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team with a legitimate chance of leapfrogging the Jets for the No. 1 draft pick. In their game against the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville had a chance to tie it up on a two-point conversion in the final minutes. Career journeyman Mike Glennon couldn’t connect and they would go on to lose 27-25.

The Jets (0-11) hold a slim lead over the Jaguars (1-10), but Jacksonville will likely have the strength of schedule tiebreaker if they finish with the same record.

No matter who ends up drafting first, both the Jets and Jags are likely to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall. Lawrence hinted at his NFL plans after Clemson’s final home game of the season on Saturday.

Jacksonville will play the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13. The Jets have the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

