Adam Gase takes the blame for Sam Darnold’s development, or lack thereof. The New York Jets quarterback is significantly struggling.

Many believed the New York Jets had “gotten their guy” back in 2018 when the team selected then-USC quarterback Sam Darnold No. 3 overall.

But nearly three whole seasons later, Darnold hasn’t exactly developed into “the guy,” and is instead looked at by many as “the bridge” to Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who the Jets could draft if they lose each of their remaining games.

Darnold’s lack of true development over the course of his career is undoubtedly disappointing for Jets fans all throughout, and head coach Adam Gase is certainly acknowledging his own role in the situation.

“I haven’t done a good enough job” – Adam Gase https://t.co/DOUkQvcfxQ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 3, 2020

Sure it’s not all Darnold’s fault — you must consider the situation at hand.

He didn’t receive the chance to play with his three top receivers — Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims, and Jamison Crowder — in a game this year until Sunday’s loss to Miami. The offensive line has additionally struggled for much of the season and is currently in rough shape with injuries to tackles George Fant and Chuma Edoga, center Connor McGovern, and a non-injury-related situation involving guard Alex Lewis which has kept him out of practice.

Not to mention, Gase is simply unfit to be the team’s head coach and doesn’t possess the play-calling skills necessary to provide his quarterback with consistent opportunities to succeed.

These final five weeks for the winless Jets could surely be perceived as an audition for Darnold, but could he even save his job at this point? Regardless of how he plays, the team still might not sport enough talent or health to win a single game, which means Lawrence would, in all likelihood, come to East Rutherford.