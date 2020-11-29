Likely No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence appears to hint at leaving Clemson after this season. That’s major news for the New York Jets.

Trevor Lawrence is going to be the No. 1 overall pick if he leaves Clemson for the NFL after his junior season. Although he has yet to make any public decisions regarding his future, the Heisman Trophy hopeful seemed to hint at his choice by referencing his “last game in Death Valley” on Saturday night.

“Last night in Death Valley. Super special night,” Lawrence said. “Wouldn’t want to go out any other way. I’m just super grateful to be apart of Clemson University, and even more so this program. Love all the coaches, all the players … my years here have been amazing.”

New York Jets fans should be excited after hearing this. Entering Week 12, Gang Green holds a loose grasp on the first-overall pick and Lawrence is the obvious pick.

Earlier this year, Lawrence publicly stated that he was undecided about his NFL future. That led to pundits speculating about Lawrence staying another year at Clemson to avoid the Jets. Lawrence’s most recent comments should dispel that myth.

Lawrence also took part in Senior Day festivities prior to the game. That’s even more evidence that his plan is to play on Sundays next year.

However, it’s worth clarifying that Lawrence has not confirmed anything yet. It’s possible that the “last night” he’s referring to is just for this season. Obviously, all signs point to Lawrence leaving Clemson after this season, but it’s not confirmed.

