Episode No. 53 of the Wide Right Podcast previews the New York Giants’ upcoming Week 12 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The New York Giants are well-rested coming off their bye week and will look to move into first place in the NFC East with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

And as always, the Wide Right Podcast is back to preview the matchup.

For the 53rd edition of the program, we begin by discussing the return of Graham Gano to practice. The veteran placekicker tested positive for COVID-19 early last week and was forced to quarantine, but was on the practice field Friday and will be good to go for Sunday’s matchup.

The Giants didn’t officially announce Gano’s activation until Saturday afternoon.

Having Gano in the lineup is crucial. The 2020 free-agent pickup has connected on 21 of 22 field-goal attempts and 16 of 16 extra-point attempts this season.

After the short Gano discussion, we arrive at our preview, and boy is this a very winnable game for the Giants.

Big Blue is the more talented team, especially considering Bengals starting quarterback and 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL.

We’ll go over what the Giants need to accomplish in order to emerge victorious and detail what their gameplan should be on either side of the ball.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.