The Giants will look to notch their third consecutive victory on Sunday over a weak Bengals team that’s without quarterback Joe Burrow. Can the Giants ultimately win the ballgame and potentially be in first place after the conclusion of Week 12?

The Giants vs. Bengals odds believe so, and have actually shifted slightly in Big Blue’s direction.

The spread has altered from Giants -5.0 to Giants -6.0. New York is now -265 on the moneyline when it was originally -240, while the Bengals have gone from +190 to +225. The total has additionally shifted from over-under 41.5 to over-under 43.0.

The changes might have to do with the fact that the Giants could be returning some of their players from injury. The organization designated both edge rusher Oshane Ximines and rookie safety Xavier McKinney to return to practice, and there’s a chance either may suit up this Sunday. Linebacker Tae Crowder is also practicing and could play for the first time since Week 6.

The Giants also activated both starting punter Riley Dixon and starting long snapper Casey Kreiter off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Not to mention, the team is hopeful placekicker Graham Gano will be able to play after testing positive for the coronavirus early last week.

Gano leads the Giants in scoring with 79 points, having undergone a fantastic year thus far. He’s connected on 21 of 22 field-goal attempts and all 16 of his extra-point attempts.

The Giants remain hopeful that Graham Gano will be able to kick Sunday vs. Bengals, per source. Still some obstacles to clear before he can be activated off Covid list though. https://t.co/Q8B2ckj6SF — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 25, 2020

Giants-Bengals Spread Widens

The Giants were originally 5.0-point road favorites over the Bengals but are now 6.0-point favorites, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Prior to this, Big Blue was favored in just one game this season — the Week 6 win over Washington. Overall, the Giants are 7-3 against the spread while the Bengals are 6-4 in those regards.

The Giants are 1-0 outright when favored this year while the Bengals are 1-7-1 outright when entering as underdogs.

Big Blue has covered in each of its last eight road games and covered the last time these two teams met in 2016.

Bet the Giants -6.0 with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Total Increases Slightly

The total on DraftKings Sportsbook was originally over-under 41.5 but has since increased to over-under 43.0.

This could be due to the potential of Gano suiting up for the Giants on Sunday. As was mentioned before, he’s the team’s leading scorer (79 total points) and has been nearly perfect this season. He’s averaging 7.9 points per game thus far and would be good for at least seven or eight points this Sunday.

Not to mention, the Giants have improved on the scoring front as of late. For the season, they’re averaging just 19.5 points per game (30th in the NFL) but have averaged 25 points over their last two games (23 against Washington, 27 against Philly).

Thus far in 2020, the Bengals are 25th in the league with 21.3 points per game.

The Giants have hit the over in three of their 10 games this season (3-6-1) while the Bengals have hit the over in six of their 10 games (6-4).

Five of Cincinnati’s last six home games have also hit the over on the total.

Bet on the Giants-Bengals total with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Moneyline Shifts in Favor of Giants

The moneyline was previously Giants -240, Bengals +190 but is now Giants -265, Bengals +225.

Like the spread, this could have to do with the Giants potentially returning some of their guys — Ximines, McKinney, and Gano. Ximines would bolster the pass rush and increase the overall depth the Giants carry at that position, while McKinney would add an extra body in the defensive backfield for the Bengals to worry about.

And, as was mentioned before, Gano would certainly make a difference for the Giants if healthy.