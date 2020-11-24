NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Members of the media tour Madison Square Garden after a press conference announcing the completion of three-year, $1 Billion dollar face lift to Madison Square Garden on October 24, 2013 in New York City. Madison Square Garden is home to the basketball team the New York Knicks and the hockey team the New York Rangers, and also hosts events ranging from live music shows, political events and professional boxing matches. The Garden also faces new challenges in the live entertainment business from the recently opened Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Here is a running list of every move the New York Knicks make during 2020 free agency. This is Leon Rose’s first free agency in charge.

The New York Knicks added two big-time college players through the draft on Wednesday and spent Thursday freeing up cap space by waiving players and declining team options. They have upwards of $40 million in cap space to play with in free agency. Now it’s up to first-year president Leon Rose to work his magic in free agency.

Here is a running list of all the moves the Knicks make during the NBA’s 2020 free agency:

Current Knicks Roster

Position Player
PG Frank Ntilikina
PG Dennis Smith Jr.
PG Elfrid Payton
G Austin Rivers
G Immanuel Quickley*
SG Alec Burks
SG Jacob Evans*
G/F RJ Barrett
SF Kevin Knox
SF Reggie Bullock
SF Ignas Brazdeikis
PF Julius Randle
PF Obi Toppin
PF Omari Spellman*
C Mitchell Robinson
C Nerlens Noel
PG (2-way) Jared Harper
SG (2-way) Theo Pinson

Italics indicates player is a rookie
Bold indicates player was acquired via free agency
*asterisk* indicates player was acquired via trade

Note: By this count (via Spotrac), the Knicks have one too many players on the roster. They will likely need to find a trading partner or cut a player before the final roster is set.

Gordon Hayward Watch

Gordon Hayward is arguably the biggest free agent on the market if we are assuming Anthony Davis is re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. There appears to be some traction on a deal between Hayward and the Knicks. He recently opted out of the final year of his contract with the Boston Celtics that was worth $34.2 million.

The former All-Star is someone for Knicks fans to keep an eye on as free agency progresses.

Despite early reports of mutual interest between Hayward and the Knicks, the former All-Star is signing a mega-deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Alec Burks Signs 1-Year Deal

The Knicks’ first move in free agency is Alec Burks, who they are signing to a one-year deal worth $6 million. This isn’t a groundbreaking signing by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s tough to complain about this one.

Burks, 29, is a career 36.4% shooter from three, but he shot 38.5% from beyond the arc in 66 games with the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers last season. This is a low-risk move that helps fill out the roster for New York.

Knicks Re-Sign Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton was one of the casualties of last weeks cuts, but he wasn’t off the roster for long. Payton agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal to return to Madison Square Garden. He’s also due $1 million in guaranteed money from the team for his last contract.

Austin Rivers Signs 1-Year Deal

The Knicks add another veteran guard to the backcourt. Austin Rivers will be following in his father’s footsteps and don the orange and blue. Doc Rivers played in 99 games for the Knicks in the 1990s.

Rivers technically signed a three-year deal worth $10 million, but the only guaranteed money is in the first year of the deal. That gives the Knicks some flexibility going forward. Either Rivers outperforms his contract and the Knicks can keep him on a reasonable deal or he underperforms and they can cut bait after one season. Win-win deal for the Knicks.

Nerlens Noel Signs 1-Year Deal

It’s Mitchell Robinson’s time to step into the starting lineup full-time, but the Knicks still needed solid backups for the third-year center. Although Nerlens Noel is a well-traveled center who hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft hype, he is still a decent backup big to have.

On a one-year, $5 million deal, Noel makes a lot of sense for the Knicks.

Knicks Trade Ed Davis for Spellman, Evans & a 2nd-Rounder

As it turns out, signing Noel means that Ed Davis doesn’t have a future in New York. After trading for him just days earlier, the Knicks are flipping Davis for power forward Omari Spellman, shooting guard Jacob Evans, and a second-round pick.

The Knicks have yet to make a blockbuster trade or signing this offseason, but they are making value moves to acquire young players and future assets.

