The New York Knicks essentially flipped the 27th and 38th picks for the 25th and 33rd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Knicks traded the 27th and 38th picks in the draft to the Utah Jazz for No. 23. The expectation was that the Knicks were angling to use that pick to trade up for Obi Toppin. As it turns out, Toppin fell to eight and the Knicks did not need to use assets to go get him.

When the Knicks took Leandro Bolmaro with the 23rd pick, it didn’t make a whole lot of sense. But news quickly broke that the Knicks were sending Bolmaro to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 25th and 33rd picks.

That is a solid flip by Knicks president Leon Rose.

With the 25th pick, the Knicks are going with Kentucky point guard Immanuel Quickley. There are deep connections between the Knicks and Kentucky so this pick should not come as a huge surprise. Point guard was at the top of the team’s list of needs coming into the night.

More to come on this developing story.

