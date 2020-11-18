The New York Knicks are taking Dayton power forward Obi Toppin with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The pick is in and the New York Knicks are snagging Obi Toppin, who played his high school basketball at Ossining in Westchester. There was some chatter throughout the day that the Knicks were interested in trading up to grab Toppin. But they didn’t have to as he tumbled down draft boards.

Toppin is a 6-foot-8 power forward with size and strength. He was the National College Player of the Year and a consensus All-American this past year with the Dayton Flyers.

In 31 games last season, Toppin averaged 20.0 points per game on 63.3% shooting from the field and 39.0% from deep. His ability to stretch the floor and offensive upside, in general, is the driving force in New York’s infatuation with Toppin.

The Brooklyn-born Toppin was emotional after he heard his name called.

Obi Toppin is emotional about coming home to New York. Love to see it #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/0lJdutMnT7 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) November 19, 2020

“I’m from New York. That’s why it’s important,” Toppin said following the pick. “Me repping my city is amazing. A lot of people pray to be in this position and I’m not going to take it for granted. I promise you that.”

Toppin talked about the emotions he felt after he was chosen by the Knicks. He dropped a bit lower than most experts predicted, but he’s happy to be heading home to New York.

.@obitoppin1 talks about being drafted by the Knicks: "I had the god given blessing to be No. 8 and go to my hometown, which is New York" pic.twitter.com/Dh7rTjqdwB — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 19, 2020

“I’m going to be honest with you, me hearing my name called is a blessing,” Toppin recalled. “A lot of people dream of this moment. There’s only 60 picks and I was one of those picks so whether I was one or whether I was 60, I had the God-given blessing to be No. 8 and go to my hometown, which is New York”

