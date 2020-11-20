SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the match against the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.
(Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets have two superstars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but who will they sign to fill in the rest of the roster?

The Brooklyn Nets have the foundation of a championship roster already. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — if healthy — are two players with championship experience who can elevate the Nets to new heights.

Of course, a potential trade for James Harden is still looming over this team, but the Nets have yet to pull the trigger on a deal for the disgruntled star. Before that happens, general manager Sean Marks will hit the free-agent market.

Here is a running list of all the moves the Nets make during the NBA’s 2020 free agency:

Joe Harris is a Priority

The Nets own Joe Harris‘ bird rights so they have the upper hand going into free agency, but the sharpshooter will be one of the hottest players on the market. Three-point shooting is invaluable in today’s NBA and Harris is among the best of the best from beyond the arc.

Marks is making it clear that signing Harris is a top priority, even though it’s likely to send the Nets deep into the luxury tax.

Although nothing is final, Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that there are “strong indications” that Harris will re-sign with Brooklyn.

Can’t get enough NBA coverage? Check out ESNY’s New York Knicks free agency tracker here.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU