The Brooklyn Nets have two superstars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but who will they sign to fill in the rest of the roster?

The Brooklyn Nets have the foundation of a championship roster already. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — if healthy — are two players with championship experience who can elevate the Nets to new heights.

Of course, a potential trade for James Harden is still looming over this team, but the Nets have yet to pull the trigger on a deal for the disgruntled star. Before that happens, general manager Sean Marks will hit the free-agent market.

Here is a running list of all the moves the Nets make during the NBA’s 2020 free agency:

Joe Harris is a Priority

The Nets own Joe Harris‘ bird rights so they have the upper hand going into free agency, but the sharpshooter will be one of the hottest players on the market. Three-point shooting is invaluable in today’s NBA and Harris is among the best of the best from beyond the arc.

Marks is making it clear that signing Harris is a top priority, even though it’s likely to send the Nets deep into the luxury tax.

Nets GM Sean Marks tells YES Network that re-signing Joe Harris is on top of his list this offseason: “Priority number one. It’s that simple.” Full interview tonight around 8 pm. Harris will be an unrestricted free agent but Nets hold his Bird Rights. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) August 13, 2020

Although nothing is final, Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that there are “strong indications” that Harris will re-sign with Brooklyn.

Strong indications that the Nets will be securing commitment from the sharpshooting Joe Harris despite considerable external interest — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 20, 2020

