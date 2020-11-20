The Brooklyn Nets have two superstars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but who will they sign to fill in the rest of the roster?

The Brooklyn Nets have the foundation of a championship roster already. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — if healthy — are two players with championship experience who can elevate the Nets to new heights.

Of course, a potential trade for James Harden is still looming over this team, but the Nets have yet to pull the trigger on a deal for the disgruntled star. Before that happens, general manager Sean Marks will hit the free-agent market.

Here is a running list of all the moves the Nets make during the NBA’s 2020 free agency:

Current Nets Roster

Position Player PG Kyrie Irving PG Spencer Dinwiddie PG Landry Shamet* SG Caris LeVert SG Joe Harris SG Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot SG Bruce Brown* SF Kevin Durant SF Taurean Prince SF Rodions Kurucs SF Jeff Green C DeAndre Jordan C Jarrett Allen C Nicolas Claxton

Bold indicates player was acquired via free agency

*asterisk* indicates player was acquired via trade

Note: The Nets have one full roster spot open and both of their two-way contracts. They acquired the draft rights to No. 57 pick Reggie Perry on draft night. His future deal is still unknown at this time.

Joe Harris Signs a Long-Term Deal

The Nets made it clear that re-signing Joe Harris was a priority this offseason. Actions speak louder than words and the Nets delivered. Harris is signing a four-year, $75 million deal to stay in Brooklyn.

While $18.75 million AAV might seem like a lot for Harris, the Nets needed to keep him in the fold no matter what. He’s one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, can attack closeouts when defenders sell out on his shot, and he’s a great finisher at the rim.

Owner Joe Tsai could not let him walk for fear of paying the luxury tax. For a team with championship aspirations, that would have been unacceptable. It’s also worth noting Tsai is worth $12.7 billion and his net worth is growing every day.

Great job by the Nets here.

Free agent guard Joe Harris has agreed to a four-year, $75M deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Mark Bartelstein @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Nets Sign Veteran Forward Jeff Green

The Nets are adding a veteran forward who still might have a little bit left in the tank. Jeff Green was most recently seen playing small-ball center for the Houston Rockets, but he’s more of a four at this stage in his career. Fun fact: Green and Durant are the only active players in the NBA to play for the Seattle SuperSonics.

Free agent Jeff Green has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

