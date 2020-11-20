Here is a running list of every move the New York Knicks make during 2020 free agency. This is Leon Rose’s first free agency in charge.

The New York Knicks added two big-time college players through the draft on Wednesday and spent Thursday freeing up cap space by waiving players and declining team options. They have upwards of $40 million in cap space to play with in free agency. Now it’s up to first-year president Leon Rose to work his magic in free agency.

Here is a running list of all the moves the Knicks make during the NBA’s 2020 free agency:

Gordon Hayward Watch

Gordon Hayward is arguably the biggest free agent on the market if we are assuming Anthony Davis is re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. There appears to be some traction on a deal between Hayward and the Knicks. He recently opted out of the final year of his contract with the Boston Celtics that was worth $34.2 million.

The former All-Star is someone for Knicks fans to keep an eye on as free agency progresses.

Want to reiterate that this isn’t done, and Indiana is still involved. But my understanding is that this offer is on the table and is under consideration by Hayward. https://t.co/By6JgGuvER — Jonathan Macri (@JCMacriNBA) November 20, 2020

Despite early reports of mutual interest between Hayward and the Knicks, it appears as if the Indiana native is heading home.

Hearing some within the Knicks now feel it’s a matter of when, not if Gordon Hayward goes to Indiana in a sign and trade. Seems like they might be moving on… — Jonathan Macri (@JCMacriNBA) November 20, 2020

