UFC 255 is fast approaching this Saturday, with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez serving as the event’s headline fight, and DraftKings Sportsbook is the place to bet on the action.

Taking place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, this is a night fight fans have been waiting for. To make it even more intriguing, DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out another strong new player offer offer for UFC fans.

For the entire main card, new users will possess the opportunity to triple their winnings on any bet.

Let’s check the details.

For UFC 255 (Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020), new users on DraftKings Sportsbook will be able to register and make a wager on any bet during the event’s main card. If the bet hits, a 200% profit boost will be counted towards the winnings (the winnings will exclude your original bet).

Bets max-out at $50 and can earn a maximum winnings of $500.

For instance, if you bet $50 at +100 odds and win $50, a 200% boost will be applied to that $50 — meaning the payout is tripled to $150

You can only utilize this offer for one bet, and it must be the first bet you make after registering with DraftKings Sportsbook and making your initial deposit. Those who take advantage of this game-changing offer must additionally be located in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Illinois, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

The boosted odds must be placed on an individual bet slip, and valid bets include live bets and parlays but exclude free bets, cash-out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts.

The profit boost expires at the conclusion of UFC 255, so you need to register and make your wager while you still can.

UFC 255 Odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the headliner between Figueiredo and Perez in the flyweight division has the former favored at -305. Perez, on the other hand, currently sits at +240. Figueiredo is 19-1 with nine of those victories coming by knockout. Perez is 24-5 with five wins by knockout.

Another highly anticipated main card fight is between (19-3) Valentina Shevchenko taking on (3-0) Jennifer Maia in the women’s flyweight division. Shevchenko is heavily favored to win the fight at -1430, while Maia is currently +790 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mike Perry (-148) vs. Tim Means (+120) represents the welterweight division, Katlyn Chookagian (+195) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (-250) represents the women’s flyweight division, and Mauricio Rua (+140) vs. Paul Craig (-177) represents the light heavyweight division.

