The New York Giants decided to move on from offensive line coach Marc Colombo Wednesday ahead of their Week 11 bye.

On Wednesday, the New York Giants made a significant change to their coaching staff, firing offensive line coach Marc Colombo in favor of Dave DeGuglielmo. It was a surprising move that came with a number of subsequent reports, including a false one that stated Colombo and head coach Joe Judge engaged in a “fistfight.”

SCOOP: I'm told NY Giants coaches Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got into a fistfight this morning. Punches thrown. I'm told Colombo got the better of him, and Judge fired him instantly. https://t.co/O2DmYNnkmW — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 18, 2020

After the move was made, Judge ultimately addressed the change.

“We appreciate what Marc has done, but I felt like this move is in the best interest of the team,” the rookie head coach stated, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The move was shocking due to the fact that the Giants offensive line had been improving in recent weeks, headlined by the unique rotation at tackle along with the development of 2020 first-round pick Andrew Thomas.

However, what’s being reported is that the organization planned to bring in DeGuglielmo to be a consultant and help with the offensive line, an idea that Colombo didn’t exactly prefer. Colombo’s ensuing reaction resulted in an argument, which thus led to the parting of ways after the Giants hired him this past offseason.

The #Giants were planning to bring in Dave DeGuglielmo to work alongside Marc Colombo with the offensive line, sources say. Colombo's reaction to the news led to his dismissal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2020

The coaching change may potentially hinder the overall development of the line, but DeGuglielmo indeed carries significant experience. In 2018, he coached a Colts offensive line that allowed a league-best 18 sacks. DeGuglielmo additionally carries familiarity with the staff, having worked with Judge in New England and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Miami.

The 52-year-old also coached Giants right tackle Cam Fleming during his stint in Foxborough.