The Brooklyn Nets are punting on the 2020 NBA Draft by trading their first-round pick in a three-way deal for Landry Shamet.

The Brooklyn Nets are sending the 19th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft away in a three-team deal involving the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers. The Nets are getting Landry Shamet, the Pistons are drafting Saddiq Bey, and the Clippers are acquiring Luke Kennard.

This makes a lot of sense for the Nets as general manager Sean Marks trades away the team’s first-round pick again. With that said, Nets fans are used to not having a pick in the first round.

There were some potential fits on the board for Brooklyn, but Shamet gives the Nets a proven rotational player to insert into the lineup immediately. Adding veteran pieces to the current roster instead of taking a chance on a rookie shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Shamet, 23, is a career 42% three-point shooter in his two NBA seasons. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective and that’s exactly what the Nets need with two ball-dominant stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Adding Shamet also gives the Nets some insurance in the event that Joe Harris signs with another team. By all indications, Brooklyn wants to re-sign Harris, but he’s one of the best shooters in the NBA and will be a top target for teams in free agency.

Barring a blockbuster trade for James Harden, it appears as if Brooklyn’s offseason strategy is going to be all about adding depth around Durant and Irving.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW