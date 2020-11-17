Kyrie Irving, James Harden
Although a deal is not “official” yet, the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets reportedly have a James Harden deal in place.

According to Anthony Puccio of Front Office Sports, the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets have a “verbal agreement” on a deal for James Harden. Puccio writes:

“The Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets are nearing a deal to send James Harden to Brooklyn, according to multiple sources close to FOS.

“The deal isn’t ‘official,’ but sources say a deal is in place and the two teams have a ‘verbal agreement.’ Harden declined a two-year, $103 million extension with the Rockets so he could force a trade to Brooklyn.”

There are multiple reports stating that Harden wants out of Houston, but this would still be a shocking development. Although Harden reportedly turned down a two-year extension from the Rockets, they still have him under contract for two more seasons. Holding onto Harden and trying to figure things out isn’t out of the question.

As Puccio notes, the deal isn’t “official” yet. More to come on this developing story.

