Episode No. 51 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the New York Giants’ 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

A crucial win, there’s no doubt about it.

This past Sunday, the New York Giants ousted the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium by a score of 27-17. It was the Giants’ first victory over the Eagles since 2016 and one that bumped them up to second place in the NFC East.

And per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is back to discuss the matchups’ fortunate outcome.

What was to like about this specific win? Well, pretty much everything.

Daniel Jones played great and didn’t turn the ball over for the second straight game; The offensive line continued to improve; Wayne Gallman did what he needed to do and scored a pair of touchdowns; The defense was great and forced Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to experience a below-average game.

If there was one thing the Giants could’ve improved on though, it was defending the run. Miles Sanders and Boston Scott both underwent productive games for the Eagles, with the latter notching a long touchdown run.

The Giants are now 3-7 entering their bye week and do not play until Nov. 29 when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12 — a very winnable game for Big Blue.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.