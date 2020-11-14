Here’s what the New York Giants will need to do in order to end their eight-game losing streak to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the 171st time in the regular season on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, with the Eagles holding an 85-83-2 lead in the series.

As we all know, the Eagles have won the last eight meetings in this rivalry including a 22-21 win in Week 7 this year. The Giants have had their chances in the past to end their losing streak to the Eagles but just couldn’t make the right plays when it mattered most.

Head coach Joe Judge and his players confident that this Sunday, they’ll finally put an end to the losing streak, in what should be a physical game between two rivals.

Here’s what Big Blue will need to do in order to win.

Ball Security

Last week in the win against Washington, Daniel Jones did not commit one turnover for just the second time in his career. Good things happen when you don’t turn the ball over.

It will be imperative for Jones and the rest of the Giants to not turn the ball over in what should be another close game. If the Giants can play 60 minutes without committing a turnover, they’ll end their losing streak to the Eagles.

Harass Carson Wentz

Everyone in the NYC/NJ area knows about Daniel Jones’ turnover woes, but Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been even sloppier with his ball security. Wentz has 16 turnovers this season, and he is even more erratic with the football when he’s under pressure.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham knows the Eagles offensive line is vulnerable, surrendering 32 sacks this season. He’ll design schemes and blitzes to pressure Wentz. If the Giants front seven can provide a consistent push with the pass rush, it bodes well for Big Blue’s chances of winning.

Stay Committed to the Run

The Eagles defense has struggled to stop the run all season and they are allowing 130.8 yards per game on the ground. Wayne Gallman should find success running on an Eagles defense we know is susceptible to run-pass options. Think back to Daniel Jones’ 80-yard run in the first matchup.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett loves throwing the ball and giving pass-catchers like Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard opportunities to make plays. But he must not abandon the running game as it could pave the way to victory.

Finish The First Half and Game Strong

The Giants defense has exceeded expectations this season, but one area they have had major lapses at the end of halves. This cost them in the first game as Wentz threw a touchdown to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining in the game.

The Giants defense must hold firm in the first half and at the end of the fourth quarter as they did last week against Washington. Giving up easy points at the end of halves is a sure-fire way to let victory fall through their grasp.

Prediction: Despite the fact that the Eagles are coming off a bye week and they may have Miles Sanders back, you get a sense that the Giants are the better team based on the improvement of their offensive line and defense. Unlike the previous eight games, it will be the Giants making the biggest plays when it matters most to eke out a hard-fought victory. Giants 23, Eagles 20.

