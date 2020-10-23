The New York Giants lose another heartbreaker to the Eagles 22-21 as the team collapses in the fourth quarter.

In what has been too common of a theme over the last few seasons, the New York Giants blew a 21-10 fourth-quarter lead as they lose to the Eagles 22-21.

The Giants have now lost eight straight games to their division rival. The Giants had chances to put this game away including a key drop by Evan Engram late in the fourth quarter.

As the saying goes, bad teams find ways to lose and the Giants found another heartbreaking way to lose and are now 1-6.

The game did not get off to an auspicious start for Big Blue as the Eagles took the ball 75 yards on 11 plays culminating in a Carson Wentz 1-yard touchdown run.

After punting on their next possession, the Giants struck quickly on their following possession as Daniel Jones connected with Golden Tate on a 39-yard touchdown to tie the game with seven seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Eagles were able to regain the lead on their next possession on a Jake Elliott 31-yard field goal to go up 10-7.

Then the two defenses began to take over. First Jones was intercepted by Jalen Mills on a pass that bounced off Evan Engram’s hands. Then James Bradberry intercepted Carson Wentz in the end zone on their next drive.

The Eagles took a 10-7 lead into halftime and the score would remain that way until midway through the third quarter. The Giants eventually took the lead thanks to a play that will be talked about all week.

On a first and 10 on their own 12 yard-line, the Giants called a read option and Jones ran on what should have been an 88-yard touchdown run. But inexplicably, he tripped and was touched down at the Eagles eight-yard line. Four plays later Wayne Gallman would score on a one-yard touchdown run and took a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Giants would extend their lead to 21-10 with 6:17 remaining in the game on a Jones two-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard. This seemed to be an insurmountable lead based on how the defense was playing.

But the Eagles struck quickly, only needing four plays to travel 78 yards as Wentz connected with Greg Ward on a three-yard touchdown reception with 4:38 remaining in the game. The Eagles try for a two-point conversion with Wentz running the ball, but the Giants defense stopped him short of the goal line.

Big Blue’s offense had a chance to put the game away facing a third and seven from their 47 yard-line, but that is when Engram had his untimely drop. The Giants were forced to punt and the Eagles took over at their own 29-yard line.

Once again, the Eagles offense moved up the field with ease against the Giants defense needing just six plays to travel 71 yards, as they re-took the lead 22-21 on a Wentz 18-yard pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining.

After the Eagles’ two-point conversion failed, the Giants got the ball at their own 25-yard line following a touchback. But on the second play of the drive, Jones was strip-sacked by Brandon Graham and the fumble was recovered by Vinny Curry to end the game.

This was definitely a bitter pill for the Giants and their fans to swallow as they were in complete control of the game until the final minutes. The Giants now have a mini bye as their next game won’t until Nov. 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

