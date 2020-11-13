Devonta Freeman is headed to injured reserve. The New York Giants running back will miss at least the next three games.

The injury-related issues continue for Devonta Freeman.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the New York Giants are placing the veteran running back on injured reserve. Freeman has been dealing with an ankle injury since the Week 7 loss to the Eagles and will now miss at least the next three games.

The #Giants are putting RB Devonta Freeman on IR, source said, with a chance to come back after three weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2020

According to Matt Lombardo of FanSided, Freeman is specifically dealing with a high-ankle sprain along with a hamstring injury.

I’m told per sources that Devonta Freeman has a high-ankle sprain and a hamstring injury, which is what led #Giants to putting him on IR today. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 13, 2020

Freeman was attempting to play against Philly this Sunday, but ultimately suffered a minor aggravation of his ankle injury during Thursday’s practice.

#Giants RB Devonta Freeman suffered what was described as a minor aggravation of his ankle injury today, source said. That cut short his practice. His hope is still to play Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2020

The Giants have a bye in Week 11, so Freeman will need to miss the Week 10, 12, and 13 matchups with the Eagles, Bengals, and Seahawks. He will thus potentially return for the Week 14 game against the Cardinals.

When the three-game period is up, the Giants will then be able to designate Freeman for return, and from there, the organization possesses a 21-day period to officially activate him off injured reserve.

In his first season as a Giant, Freeman has racked up 172 yards on a 3.2 yards-per-carry rate through five games.

The former Atlanta Falcon missed the Week 8 and 9 matchups with Tampa Bay and Washington, and in his absence, the Giants saw decent production out of Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris. Big Blue elevated the latter from the practice squad for those two games and signed him for this weekend’s matchup on Friday.