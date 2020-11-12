Devonta Freeman (ankle) suffered a minor aggravation during Thursday’s practice. His status for Sunday is still unknown.

All week, Devonta Freeman had been limited in practice with an ankle injury, attempting to do everything he can to suit up for the New York Giants on Sunday. But after Thursday, it’s unclear if that goal will ultimately be met.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Freeman suffered a minor aggravation involving his ankle during practice. The former Atlanta Falcon originally succumbed to the injury during the Week 7 loss in Philly, a game in which he exited early after carrying the ball just three times for eight yards.

#Giants RB Devonta Freeman suffered what was described as a minor aggravation of his ankle injury today, source said. That cut short his practice. His hope is still to play Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2020

The organization will likely find out more regarding Freeman’s injury and timetable on Friday.

The Giants have looked to Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis, and Alfred Morris in Freeman’s absence. Morris was elevated from the practice squad for the Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay and has racked up 95 total rushing yards on a 5.6 yards-per-carry rate through two games. Gallman has additionally been effective, having averaged a 4.4 yards-per-carry rate with three touchdowns up to this point.

The two backs are complementing each other well, but it’s the offensive line that’s really begun to click when it comes to running the football.

With or without Freeman, the Giants line (and overall run game) must step up this Sunday afternoon. The Eagles defense isn’t exactly the strongest with stopping the run, allowing 130.8 rushing yards per game (24th in the league). Exploiting that glaring weakness will help the Giants offense ultimately take the pressure off quarterback Daniel Jones.