New York Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson is only focused on winning games, not his upcoming contract negotiations.

New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is once again having another solid season. Just as the case is with most interior lineman, his stats may not blow you away as he has 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season.

But if you watch the games, his impact is obvious. He draws consistent double teams that free up his teammates to make plays in one-on-one situations.

Despite the Giants’ struggles in recent years, Tomlinson has been a steadying force on the defense, starting all 57 games throughout his three-plus years in the league. This is one of the reasons he was named a team captain this season.

"We've got to DOMINATE!" 🗣 Dalvin Tomlinson mic'd' up, presented by @Oikos — New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2020

However, since he’s playing in the final year of his rookie contract, his future with the Giants is up in the air. On Wednesday, Tomlinson was asked if he wants to be here long-term given his success with the organization.

“I feel like the Giants organization… I’m loyal,” Tomlinson told reporters. “This is family here. But I’m not focused on any of that stuff. I’m just focused on one week at a time.”

This week Tomlinson’s focus is on a team he’s never beaten — the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1). The Eagles have won the last eight meetings between these two teams dating back to Dec. 22, 2016.

Big Blue almost snapped that losing streak to the Eagles earlier this year in Week 7. But a Carson Wentz touchdown to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining, coupled with a Brandon Graham strip-sack of Daniel Jones gave the Giants another heartbreaking defeat.

Beating their divisional rival weighs heavily on the minds of Tomlinson and his teammates. Since their loss to the Eagles, the Giants have played arguably their best two games of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 23-20 win Sunday against Washington.

Tomlinson was asked if the team has made improvements since their loss to the Eagles.

“Most definitely,” Tomlinson said. “I feel like we make improvements across the board week in and week out. I just feel like we continue to grow as a team.”

A win on Sunday would be huge for the Giants, not only because it would finally end their losing streak to Philly, but it would also put them in a tie in the win column with the Eagles.

Having played his college ball at Alabama and being part of a National Championship team, going 14-43 as a member of the Giants has to be tough on Tomlinson. But if they can pull off a win on Sunday, he will be playing in meaningful games in the second half of the season. The Giants will be in the thick of the NFC East race with a win on Sunday.

We’ll have to see what happens with Tomlinson and the Giants in the offseason. The team needs to make a decision on defensive lineman Leonard Williams as well.

But for right now, Tomlinson is focused on doing what he can to help the Giants win games, and make an unlikely push towards a division title. This is the type of attitude that can help bring back credibility to the Giants franchise.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW