If there’s one thing the New York Giants know how to do, it’s how to beat Washington. On Sunday they defeated their division opponent for the fifth consecutive time 23-20, as they once again sweep the season series.

The biggest difference in the game was turnovers as Big Blue forced five turnovers without committing a turnover themselves. Daniel Jones did not commit a turnover for the first time this season.

Turnovers led to the first points of the game as on Washington’s first offensive play as Kyle Allen completed a pass to Antonio Gibson who was hit by Blake Martinez and Logan Ryan, forcing a fumble. Several players attempted to recover the fumble, and after several failed fumble recoveries, Jabrill Peppers recovered the ball at the Giants 19-yard line.

Following the fumble recovery, the Giants would travel 61 yards on seven plays culminating on a Graham Cano 38-yard field goal.

Big Blue would score their first touchdown of the game following a fumbled punt by Isaiah Wright that was recovered by Madre Harper at the Washington 16 yard line. Four plays later Wayne Gallman scored on a two-yard touchdown to put the Giants up front 10-0.

Washington would score their first points of the game on their next drive on a Dustin Hopkins 48-yard field goal. But the Giants answered back quickly as Cano connected on his own 48-yard field goal on the Giants next drive to put them up 13-3 with 9:24 remaining in the second quarter.

The Giants would go up 20-3 with 2:05 remaining in the half as Jones connected with Evan Engram on a 16-yard touchdown. That would be the score going into halftime.

With Alex Smith now in the game for Kyle Allen who suffered a dislocated and broken ankle in the first half, he drove Washington 75 yards on six plays that ended with an Antonio Gibson one-yard touchdown run to cut their deficit to 20-10.

The two teams would trade field goals on their next two possessions as the Giants led 23-13 with 14:56 remaining in the game.

Following a Giants punt, Washington would pull within three points as Smith connected with Terry McLaurin on a 68-yard touchdown to make the score 23-20 with 10:24 remaining in the game. McLaurin was able to score due to poor tackling by the Giants defense.

The Giants offense once again stalled on their next possession and was forced to punt. It seemed as if Washington was in position to either tie the game or go ahead as they had the ball at the Giants 40-yard line on their next possession. But Smith was intercepted by Jabrill Peppers to end the drive with 2:18 remaining in the game.

After another three and out by the offense, Logan Ryan sealed the win for Big Blue as he came away with a game-clinching interception with 1:15 remaining in the game on a second and six at Washington’s 32-yard line. It was Smith’s worse pass of the game as he threw the ball right to Logan.

The Giants will now shift their attention to the Eagles who they play next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Despite being 2-6 if the Giants win next week they’ll only be a half-game out of first place in the NFC East.

