Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Eagles line and odds.

After notching their second win of the season over the Washington Football Team in Week 9, the Giants open up as 3.5-point home underdogs against the first-place Eagles. The moneyline is currently Giants +155 and Eagles -195, while the total is set at over-under 43.5 points.

The Giants are now 2-7 and sit at the bottom of the NFC East, but are just one win behind the division-leading Eagles, making this a crucial matchup.

Giants vs. Eagles Week 10 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Eagles odds. Check back here throughout the week as the market changes.

Spread

Despite the fact that the Giants are coming off a big road victory over Washington, the Eagles are on a two-game win streak and have defeated the Giants eight straight times, thus forcing the oddsmakers to prefer their chances. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants open as 3.5-point home underdogs, a mark that certainly carries the potential to change throughout the week.

The spread may have to do with the fact that the Eagles are coming off a bye week. While the Giants just played on Sunday afternoon, Philly hasn’t taken part in a matchup since Nov. 1. The Eagles possess a competitive advantage over the Giants, which will therefore provide them with a decent chance to emerge victorious.

The Eagles are 3-5 against the spread in 2020 while the Giants are 6-3 in those regards. Big Blue has also covered in three of the last five meetings between these teams, with the most recent cover coming in the Week 7 matchup in which the 5.0-point-underdog Giants lost by just one.

Thus, I wouldn’t put it past the Giants to cover in this Week 10 matchup at MetLife Stadium. They’ve held their own in almost every game they’ve played in 2020, losing by one possession to some of the better teams in the league. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t either win or lose by a maximum of three points against the Eagles on Sunday.

Moneyline

Oddsmakers additionally like the Eagles’ chances to win the game outright, placing them at -195 on the moneyline in comparison to the Giants’ +155. Again, this likely is because of the difference in scheduling along with the fact that the Eagles have just been better than the Giants.

The Eagles are 3-4-1 overall while the Giants are 2-7, with either of New York’s victories coming against Washington. The Giants are also just 1-7 when entering as underdogs. The Eagles, on the other hand, are 2-2-1 when favored.

Philly additionally employs a better offense on the scoring front, averaging 23.3 points per game in comparison to the Giants’ 18.7. Nonetheless, the Giants indeed field a more productive defense than the Eagles do from a scoring standpoint, which should make this a tight-knit matchup in East Rutherford.

Total

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the total is currently set at over-under 43.5, an understandable mark.

Neither offense has been fantastic on the scoring front, with the Giants currently the 31st-ranked team in that category. The Eagles, on the other hand, are tied for 23rd.

The Giants defense is also in the top half of the league when it comes to average points allowed, giving up 24.3 points per game ahead of Week 10. This mark is good for 13th in the NFL. The Eagles are allowing 25.6 average points (18th in the league), but shouldn’t experience that difficult of a time defending the below-average Giants offense.

The over has hit in four of the Eagles’ eight games (4-4) and three of the Giants’ nine games (3-5-1). When the Eagles have played in 2020, the average total is 48.9. Through nine games, that mark is 43.0 for the Giants.

Betting Trends

The Giants have only been favored in one game in 2020, so it’s not a total surprise they’re underdogs for this matchup despite the fact that they’re the home team. Overall, the Giants are 1-7 as underdogs while the Eagles are 2-2-1 when favored.

As was mentioned previously, the Eagles are 3-5 against the spread this year. The Giants, on the other hand, are 6-3.

The under has also hit in three of the last five meetings between these teams, so expect a defensive battle to potentially take place on Sunday afternoon.

Giants vs. Eagles Prop Bets

As of Monday, the player and team prop bets have yet to be released on DraftKings Sportsbook. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +950

No: -2500

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -137

Even: +106

