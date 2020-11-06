Running back Devonta Freeman will not suit up for the New York Giants this Sunday afternoon, citing an ankle injury.

For the second straight game, the New York Giants will not be fielding the veteran running back they signed earlier this season.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports Devonta Freeman has been declared out for Sunday’s matchup against Washington. Freeman is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a setback that additionally kept him out for Week 8.

Giants RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) is OUT for Sunday's game in Washington. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 6, 2020

The Giants signed Freeman ahead of Week 3 in order to acquire run-game reinforcements amid Saquon Barkley’s season-ending ACL tear. Nonetheless, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. Freeman is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry through five games with 172 total rushing yards and one touchdown.

He moved well at Friday’s practice, so there’s a chance he could return for the team’s Week 10 home matchup with Philly.

Devonta Freeman was running pretty well today but wasn’t taking part in the offense’s warmup. So in big picture he’s trending well but doesn’t look good for Sunday. We will see. pic.twitter.com/CwFaOvPCwt — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 6, 2020

In Freeman’s absence, the Giants will look to Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis, and likely Alfred Morris to man the ground game, and must utilize the former-most individual more. Gallman racked up 116 total yards in the last two games combined and notched a rushing score against both the Eagles and Buccaneers. He’s likely the most talented and elusive of the aforementioned trio of healthy backs.

The true production of the run game is heavily dependent on the success of the Giants offensive line, a unit that significantly improved against Tampa this past Monday and looks to be on the right track. The Week 9 meeting should be a decent opportunity to develop even further in those regards — Washington is allowing 123.3 rushing yards per game (17th in the league).