Just two days after losing star running back Saquon Barkley to an ACL tear, it looks like the New York Giants possess his replacement.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants have agreed to terms with former Falcons back and two-time Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. Per Schefter, Freeman is set to sign the deal Wednesday morning and could take part in the team’s upcoming matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Devonta Freeman will sign the contract in the morning, practice with the Giants on Wednesday and could play as soon as Sunday. https://t.co/zLwjEHuDA9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

Freeman likely preferred this opportunity with Big Blue due to the fact that he’d be atop the depth chart in Barkley’s absence. He thus carries a chance to receive significant reps and prove that he still belongs in this league even after the Falcons released him this past March.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the Giants were planning to sign Freeman if all went well with the mandatory COVID-19 testing. Freeman visited the organization and took his initial test on Monday before undergoing a point of contact test on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old will be working with running backs Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman, and Elijhaa Penny, who will be his lead blocker in short-yardage situations.

If Freeman does indeed play this Sunday, his initial task as a Giant would be against a battered 49ers defense coming off its inaugural win of the season. Freeman’s success in the ground game may very well be based on how the offensive line performs. The group of “hog mollies” hasn’t exactly impressed thus far in the regular season, but that doesn’t mean the chemistry won’t improve as time progresses.