New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is still dealing with a shoulder injury suffered back in the Week 4 loss to Denver.

The New York Jets underwent a little bit of a scare involving their quarterback this past Sunday. Amid a 35-9 loss at the hands of the Chiefs, Sam Darnold suffered a big hit early in the fourth quarter, causing concern that he reaggravated the shoulder injury that kept him out for the team’s Week 5 and 6 losses.

Thus, there were initially question marks as to whether Darnold would be ready for Week 9’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Patriots, but head coach Adam Gase provided some optimism regarding that situation on Thursday.

“I think it’s going to take a lot for him to stay out of this game,” Gase said, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Darnold originally suffered the shoulder injury during the Week 4 loss to Denver. He went for an MRI and second opinion this week, but according to Gase, no further damage was revealed.

“No, there wasn’t more damage. It’s more like soreness,” he said, also per Cimini. “It’s not a structural thing. He’s just sore.”

Darnold didn’t practice on Thursday; the Jets are taking a more cautious route with their third-year quarterback. It’s unclear if he’ll practice on Friday.

The Jets will definitely need the 23-year-old in the lineup if they want to have a shot at ousting the Patriots on Monday night. Due to their recent struggles (they’re currently on a four-game losing streak), the 2-5 Patriots might actually be an opponent the 0-8 Jets could possess a chance against.