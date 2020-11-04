Episode No. 47 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the New York Giants’ Week 8 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One win. Seven losses.

That’s where the New York Giants stand after their Week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. And per usual, the Wide Right Podcast has returned to provide an immediate reaction.

We begin by discussing Big Blue’s achievements during the game, and there were indeed a few.

The offensive line underwent likely its best game of the season, with a strong performance from rookie left tackle Andrew Thomas along with a promising game from rookie left guard Shane Lemieux, who started in place of Will Hernandez. The third-year guard missed the matchup due to a positive COVID-19 test from last week.

The defense additionally held its own, keeping Tom Brady’s offensive unit in check for much of the game.

Jason Garrett was effective with his play-calling as well and (finally) utilized tight end Evan Engram correctly. And speaking of, the fourth-year tight end stepped up and caught five balls for 61 yards on the night.

But on the contrary, there were a number of mistakes made, mostly by Daniel Jones. The second-year quarterback looked timid in the pocket and overthrew his receivers a number of times. The turnover woes also continued — Jones threw a pair of picks in the second half.

However, Jones’ most crucial mistake came on a late-game two-point conversion attempt. With the Giants down 25-23 (the eventual final score), Jones took too long to release the ball and had a pass intended for running back Dion Lewis knocked away in the end zone.

With onside kicks nearly impossible to convert in today’s NFL, that late blunder by Jones effectively ended the Giants’ chances at their second victory of the season.

You can listen to episode No. 47 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.