Episode No. 46 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses the latest news on the New York Giants and previews their Week 8 matchup.

Due to the pseudo-bye week for the New York Giants, it’s been a little bit longer than usual since we last recorded. But don’t worry, the Wide Right Podcast hasn’t gone anywhere, and is back with a jam-packed episode for our loyal listeners.

We first discuss the Markus Golden trade, a move in which the Giants sent the veteran edge rusher to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2021 sixth-round pick. Golden experienced a weird start to the season, given that he didn’t see a significant amount of playing time despite leading the team in sacks last year.

Regardless, the Golden era in East Rutherford has concluded, and the team must move forward.

Next, we’ll discuss the recent maskless videos of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley that were leaked. We don’t know all the details, but it’s not a good look for either of the Giants’ offensive weapons.

We then get into Will Hernandez’s positive COVID-19 test, which will force him to sit out the meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Thus, rookie guard Shane Lemieux notches his first career start in the NFL.

And finally, per usual, we preview New York’s upcoming game. This will certainly be a difficult Week 8 matchup for Big Blue, given how loaded the Buccaneers roster is. Nonetheless, it’s a victory the Giants must secure in order to get back on track in the putrid NFC East division.

You can listen to episode No. 46 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.