Adam Gase shuts down any of the reports stating the New York Jets are shopping defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Sure, the New York Jets are likely waving the white flag on the 2020 season, considering they’re 0-7 ahead of their Week 8 game against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs. They could thus be sellers at the deadline, but none of those potential sales will include second-year defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Despite reports stating the Jets are shopping Williams, head coach Adam Gase made it clear that the 22-year-old will remain in Florham Park.

“…He’s going to be here. Those [reports] are false,” he said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I talked to Quinnen. I have not heard one thing from the front office about him being traded. I know Joe [Douglas] talked to Quinnen and talked to his agent. There’s nothing to that. It’s false.”

And no, the Jets shouldn’t send Williams somewhere else, considering they just selected the former Alabama standout No. 3 overall in the 2019 draft. This means there’s still time left on his rookie deal.

Not to mention, he’s actually improved this season after his struggle-filled rookie campaign. Among interior defensive linemen who’ve been on the field for at least 100 snaps in 2020, Williams is the 18th-best graded when it comes to rushing the passer and 22nd in defending the run, per Pro Football Focus.

Williams is also expected to be a significant piece of this defense moving forward, despite the fact that the overall defensive unit has experienced its fair share of issues in 2020. Giving him up would be a step in the wrong direction for a team that can’t afford any more at this point.