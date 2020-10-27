According to multiple reports, the New York Jets are not shopping second-year defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

On Tuesday morning, a report surfaced stating that the New York Jets were taking calls on Quinnen Williams. Well, Jets fans can relax because that report was almost instantly refuted by multiple beat reporters.

The #Jets are not shopping DT Quinnen Williams, per league source. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 27, 2020

The Jets are not shopping DL Quinnen Williams, according to a league source. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 27, 2020

The Jets are not shopping DT Quinnen Williams, according to a source. However, there is interest from around the NFL, and GM Joe Douglas is willing to listen to offers (as always). A trade seems unlikely at this point unless there's an overwhelming offer. That's always possible. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 27, 2020

If some team wants to come throw a QB-like ransom at the #Jets for Williams (Example: Adams) anything is possible. But to say the Jets are shopping or want to trade Williams is simply not true. https://t.co/8ONXucYTmP — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 27, 2020

As Connor Hughes and Ralph Vacchiano note, the Jets are listening to offers on Williams. Any general manager worth his salt will pick up the phone when other teams call. If another GM gives Joe Douglas a Godfather offer for Williams, then he should make the deal.

But to report that the Jets are “shopping” Williams is a gigantic leap in logic. We know that Douglas isn’t afraid to trade away talent for picks, but let’s pump the brakes a bit.

Williams took to Twitter to check in with his agent following the news. It’s safe to say he’s not buying it.

Even rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton got in on the Twitter fun.

The Jets would be crazy to dump Williams for anything less than a package that includes a first-round pick. After an up-and-down rookie season, he’s starting to put it all together. He already has 3.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits this season. And did we mention that he’s still just 22?

The Jets put together their best defensive performance of the season this past Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and Williams was a major reason why. He’s the type of foundational building block that the Jets can build around defensively.

Obviously, if a team blows Douglas away with an offer, he has to consider it. But no, the Jets don’t appear to be “shopping” the future star.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW