The tank doesn’t stop. The New York Jets drop to 0-7 on the season after losing to the first-place Buffalo Bills.

The New York Jets jumped out to a 10-0 lead against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday but allowed 18 unanswered points on six field goals en route to a loss. It was the first time the Jets lost by one score this season so that’s progress? Kind of?

Here are eight takeaways from the 18-10 loss.

Close To The “Perfect” Tank Job

The tank continues to roll along. This was close to a perfect tank job by the Jets. They make the Bills look bad, but still end up losing the game. A few of the young players looked good in the loss (more on that later).

The Jets drop to 0-7 on the season and are in position to pick first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The dream of drafting Trevor Lawrence is still alive.

Going to the young skill position players on offense is the only way this tank job could have been any better.

Dowell Loggains Didn’t Fix Anything

Head coach Adam Gase finally gave up playcalling duties after talking about it for the last few weeks. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains took over and for one half, it looked like a completely different offense. There was more pre-snap motion, varied playcalling, and the Jets were able to actually drive the ball down the field.

But the improvement was shortlived. The Jets were held scoreless in the second half and couldn’t move the ball to save their lives. Gase’s playcalling doesn’t look like it’s the problem with this offense. Rather, the entire offensive philosophy needs to be trashed.

Gregg Williams Answered The Bell

When it comes to the ongoing rift between Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Gase is losing. The defense showed up and slowed down the Bills enough to win this game. Williams employed his traditional “bend but don’t break” defense to keep Buffalo out of the end zone.

The problem was just that the offense couldn’t muster up anything to respond to those field goals. In all likelihood, the entire coaching staff is going to undergo a makeover after the season, but Williams will get a job much quicker than Gase will.

Quinnen Williams Is Special

Everyone who wanted to declare Quinnen Williams a bust after his rookie season looks awfully silly right now. The defensive lineman was the best player on the field for the Jets on Sunday. He had a sack, one tackle for a loss, and three hits on the quarterback.

We’re starting to see Williams attract way more double teams and even then he was breaking through and causing havoc in the backfield.

Quinnen Williams is a building block for a defense that needs to improve in a ton of areas, but he’s special. There’s no denying that anymore.

Mekhi Becton Is The Real Deal

This was not Mekhi Becton’s best game of the year, but much like Williams, he’s a foundational piece for the Jets moving forward. Although Becton was penalized twice on Sunday, he was solid from start to finish.

Whether it’s Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, or someone else, Becton will be protecting the blindside in New York for a long time.

Why Go Away From Perine?

La’Mical Perine finally got some touches and even though he finished with only 39 yards, he had a few big plays. He burst through for a 20-yard gain on one run and had a nifty touchdown on another.

But in the second half, the Jets decided that Perine didn’t need anymore touches. When Le’Veon Bell was released, the idea was that Perine would become a much bigger part of the offense. That has yet to happen outside of one half.

Denzel Mims Disappeared

We can lump Denzel Mims in with Perine here. Mims led the Jets with four receptions for 42 yards, but all of that production came in the first half. Seeing Mims on the field is a success in and of itself but it would have been nice to keep him involved in the offense throughout the game.

The Bills Are Not A Contender

After starting off the year 4-0, a lot of folks were quick to jump on the Buffalo bandwagon, but it’s time to hop off of it. The Bills are not a contender in the AFC with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers looming.

Sure, the Bills will make the playoffs and win the AFC East, but that’s not saying much. If not for the putrid NFC East, the world would be laughing at how bad the AFC East is this year.

Bills fans who are reading this can bookmark it. Buffalo’s winless streak in the playoffs will continue this year. The last time the Bills won a playoff game was in 1995. That’s not changing with this team.