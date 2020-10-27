Last week, the New York Giants traded Markus Golden to the Cardinals, but more players could be on the move as the deadline nears.

Despite only being 1.5 games out of first place, the New York Giants should be sellers with the Nov. 3 trade deadline approaching. At this point, the Giants possess a better chance at landing the No. 1 overall draft pick than winning the NFC East.

The Giants front office seems to own that same sentiment. The day after their heartbreaking 22-21 loss to the Eagles, the Giants traded Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2021 sixth-round pick. This was done despite Golden arguably being the team’s most efficient pass rusher.

A look at the top 10 draft order of the season ended today. pic.twitter.com/W7wdfwIBqC — Jason Leach (@JasonKLeach) October 26, 2020

As soon as the trade was announced, many began to wonder who would be next. So without further ado, here’s a look at three Giants who could be on the move.

Evan Engram

Despite reports stating the Giants don’t intend to trade Evan Engram, it makes too much sense not to part ways with the 26-year-old tight end. You also have to question the validity of those reports. After all, general manager Dave Gettleman once said that they “didn’t sign [Odell Beckham Jr.] to trade him” shortly before shipping Beckham off to Cleveland.

After witnessing Engram’s performance against the Eagles on Thursday night, in which he had a pass bounce off his hands that resulted in an interception along with a key drop late in the fourth quarter that would’ve clinched the game, it’s safe to say he’s not thriving in Jason Garrett’s offense.

Engram is athletic and carries potential but for whatever reason, he hasn’t lived up to the standards of a first-round pick. In the offseason, the Giants exercised his fifth-year option, which means he’s under contract through the 2021 season. This makes him a more attractive commodity considering he’d be a two-month rental before hitting free agency.

A team may feel that a change of scenery would help Engram and it might be willing to trade away a third-round pick for him.

Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson is not only a team captain, but he’s been the best defensive lineman on the Giants this season. Nevertheless, he’s in the final year of his contract, and generally, teams don’t prioritize signing interior defensive linemen to long-term deals if they haven’t made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team.

Following the Eagles matchup, Tomlinson was asked if he thought that was his last game as a Giant.

“No, I don’t think that’s something that players, we focus on,” he said. “I think we just come in each week and just worry about the game plan so we can execute the game plan each week. That’s what we just focus on, what we can control.”

Considering the Giants often take Tomlinson out on 3rd-and-long plays, and given the fact that Austin Johnson continues to play well, the organization may be willing to trade him if it can find the right return rather than lose him in free agency.

Kevin Zeitler

This is a tricky one, because normally you don’t want to trade away one of your best offensive linemen and put Daniel Jones at a greater risk of becoming injured. But Kevin Zeitler carries a cap number of $14.5 million next season, which is a steep price for a rebuilding franchise.

Teams are always in need of quality offensive linemen such as Zeitler. The question is, would a team be willing to take on his contract? Rookie Shane Lemieux could step in if the Giants can find a trade partner, but that would be easier said than done, especially with the uncertainty surrounding next year’s COVID-19-related salary cap.