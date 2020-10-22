The New York Giants will look to get their second straight win and end their six-game losing streak in Philly on Thursday Night Football.

The New York Giants will head to Philadelphia to take on the (1-4-1) Eagles for their third consecutive divisional game. After defeating Washington 20-19 last week, they’re just a game out of first place in the putrid NFC East.

Getting a win won’t be easy for Big Blue; the Eagles have won the last seven meetings between these two teams and the Giants haven’t won in Philadelphia since 2013.

Both teams enter this matchup dealing with several injuries and a few players might be game-time decisions. Therefore, whoever can better execute their gameplan and make fewer mistakes will emerge victorious.

Giants and Eagles are dealing with a ton of injuries. pic.twitter.com/0rU0QCYbbl — Jason Leach (@JasonKLeach) October 22, 2020

Here’s what the Giants will need to accomplish in order to win.

Establish the run

The Eagles defense is vulnerable against the run — it’s giving up 125.5 yards per game on the ground. As long as the Giants offensive line doesn’t get dominated by the Fletcher Cox-led Eagles front seven, Devonta Freeman and the rest of New York’s running backs will have a productive night.

Even fooled the camera man 🤯 Watch Live: https://t.co/y8glCzPbFy pic.twitter.com/NE0of3GYwR — New York Giants (@Giants) October 18, 2020

In addition, the Giants need to call more read options so Daniel Jones can utilize his legs just as he did last week on his 49-yard run. The Eagles gave up 108 yards on the ground this past Sunday to Lamar Jackson, so look for New York to run several read options on Thursday.

Daniel Jones must not turn the ball over

This figures to be a close game, which makes it more imperative that Jones doesn’t turn the ball over. His interception in the end zone last week was inexcusable and he’ll need to avoid making similar mistakes.

Stop Boston Scott

The Eagles will be without two of their best offensive players in tight end Zach Ertz and running back Miles Sanders. Thus, look for Philly to rely heavily on backup running back Boston Scott not just in the ground game, but also within the passing attack.

Blake Martinez has been outstanding this season and will take a good portion of the responsibility in shutting down Scott.

Get Evan Engram going

Darius Slayton might be hampered with a foot injury, so the Giants will need to get Evan Engram more involved in the offense. Over the last two games, he’s caught just three balls for 46 yards.

With his speed and athleticism, Engram should be able to get open on shallow crosses through the middle of the Eagles defense. If the Giants are going to put up points, their tight end needs to have a busy night.

Don’t let DeSean Jackson beat you deep

Quarterback Carson Wentz will be without several of his playmakers but is expected to get one back in wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The veteran has a history of terrorizing the Giants, and you can bet that Wentz will try to connect with him on a few deep passes.

The Giants secondary, especially James Bradberry, has been solid all year, and if they don’t give up a big play to Jackson or any of the other Eagles receivers, they’ll come away with the win.

Prediction

Both teams’ offenses have struggled this season, and with a short week to prepare, the defensive units should dominate this game. The Giants defense is the better of the two groups and will make enough plays to come away with a tough victory. Giants 23, Eagles 20.